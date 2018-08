Aug 14 (Reuters) - Elma Electronic AG:

* H1 NET SALES INCREASED BY 4.9% TO CHF 72.5 MILLION

* H1 ORDER INCOME WITH CHF 73.1 MILLION CLOSE ON PREVIOUS YEAR’S LEVEL

* H1 EBIT OF CHF 3.3 MILLION (YEAR AGO: CHF 2.6 MILLION) AND NET PROFIT OF CHF 2.4 MILLION (YEAR AGO: CHF 1.5 MILLION)

* GOAL FOR BUSINESS YEAR 2018 REMAINS TO INCREASE NET SALES AND IMPROVE NET PROFIT OVER THE PREVIOUS YEAR