Jan 19 (Reuters) - ELMA ELECTRONIC AG:

* US TAX REFORM IMPACTS ELMA‘S NET PROFIT 2017

* HAS TO ADJUST VALUE OF ITS DEFERRED TAX ASSETS IN US BY APPROX CHF 1 MILLION DUE TO THE US TAX REFORM

* ELMA ELECTRONIC- PREVIOUSLY ESTIMATED NET PROFIT FOR 2017 WILL THEREFORE BE LOWERED BY THIS ITEM Source text - bit.ly/2DQeQ5J Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)