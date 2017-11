Nov 2 (Reuters) - Elmo Software Ltd:

* ‍Bought Peoplepulse & Livesalary in one deal for purchase price of $10 million ​

* ‍Reaffirms FY18 prospectus guidance at $22.4 million in total revenue and $2.7 million in EBITDA​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)