Feb 5 (Reuters) - ELMOS SEMICONDUCTOR AG:

* FY SALES INCREASED BY 9.5% TO 250.4 MILLION EURO

* FY EBIT MARGIN OF 15.3%, OR 38.4 MILLION EURO

* IN 2018, ELMOS EXPECTS AN EBIT MARGIN OF BETWEEN 13% AND 17%

* EXPECTS YEAR-ON-YEAR SALES GROWTH OF 8% TO 12% IN CURRENT YEAR