Nov 8 (Reuters) - ELMOS SEMICONDUCTOR AG:

* DGAP-NEWS: ELMOS SEMICONDUCTOR AG: FURTHER GROWTH AND IMPROVED PROFITABILITY IN THE THIRD QUARTER

* Q3 ‍SALES INCREASED BY 9.3% TO 61.6 MILLION EURO.​

* Q3 ‍EBIT GREW TO 10.3 MILLION EURO FOR AN EBIT MARGIN OF 16.7%​

* ‍EXPECTS SALES GROWTH FOR 2017 IN UPPER SINGLE-DIGIT PERCENTAGE RANGE.​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)