May 6 (Reuters) - Elmos Semiconductor AG:

* INCREASED SALES BY 3.3% YEAR ON YEAR, TO 64.2 MILLION EURO, IN Q1 OF 2020

* Q1 EBIT AMOUNTED TO 7.1 MILLION EURO

* EXPECTS SALES OF BETWEEN 55 AND 60 MILLION EURO IN Q2 2020

* EBIT MARGIN OF BETWEEN 1% AND 6% OF SALES IS EXPECTED IN Q2

* NO FULL YEAR GUIDANCE IS BEING ISSUED FOR 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)