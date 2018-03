March 14 (Reuters) - Elmos Semiconductor AG:

* INTENDS TO PROPOSE A DIVIDEND INCREASE TO 0.40 EURO PER SHARE

* EXPECTS YEAR-ON-YEAR SALES GROWTH OF 8% TO 12% IN CURRENT YEAR

* OUTLOOK 2018: EBIT MARGIN IS EXPECTED TO BE BETWEEN 13% AND 17%

* EXPECTS NEGATIVE ADJUSTED FREE CASH FLOW IN 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)