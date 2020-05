May 5 (Reuters) - Elos Medtech AB:

* Q1 OPERATING PROFIT WAS SEK 11.9 (21.4) MILLION

* Q1 PROFIT AFTER NET FINANCIAL ITEMS AMOUNTED TO SEK 6.6 (20.6) MILLION

* COVID-19 IS HAVING AN EVER INCREASING IMPACT ON SOCIETY AND LEVEL OF UNCERTAINTY IS VERY HIGH Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)