BRIEF-Elos Medtech Q4 Operating Profit Up At SEK 14.1 Mln

Feb 18 (Reuters) - Elos Medtech AB:

* YEAR-END REPORT, 1 JANUARY - 31 DECEMBER, 2019

* BOARD OF DIRECTORS PROPOSES A DIVIDEND OF SEK 1.50 PER SHARE FOR FINANCIAL YEAR 2019

* OUR SITE IN CHINA HAS BEEN CLOSED DUE TO VIRUS OUTBREAK, AND AT TIME OF WRITING OPERATIONS WILL BE PARTLY RESUMED

* SALES AND EARNINGS WILL BE SLIGHTLY LOWER AT BEGINNING OF 2020

* MARKET DEMAND FOR OUR CONTRACT MANUFACTURING SERVICES IN LIFE SCIENCE IS STRONG AND OUR POLYMER BUSINESS IN BUSINESS AREA CONTINUES TO GROW

* Q4 NET SALES SEK 158.3 MILLION VERSUS SEK 168.9 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q4 OPERATING PROFIT SEK 14.1 MILLION VERSUS SEK 11.0 MILLION YEAR AGO

* CHINA SITE CLOSURE WILL EFFECT SALES AND EARNINGS THAT WILL BE SLIGHTLY LOWER AT BEGINNING OF 2020