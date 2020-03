BRIEF-Elos Medtech Updates On Impact Of COVID-19

March 25 (Reuters) - Elos Medtech AB:

* UPDATE ON ELOS MEDTECH’S ASSESSMENT OF COVID-19

* IMPACT ON COMPANY IS MAINLY DUE TO CHANGING CUSTOMER NEEDS BASED ON HEALTHCARE RE-PRIORITIES IN THIS EMERGENCY

* ON CORONAVIRUS: AS DEVELOPMENT IS UNPREDICTABLE, IT IS NOT POSSIBLE TO PREDICT LONG-TERM IMPACT PANDEMIC MAY HAVE ON COMPANY

* REGARDING OUR OPERATIONS IN CHINA, WE WERE ABLE TO GRADUALLY OPEN SITE AT END OF FEBRUARY

* SIGNIFICANT RISK THAT OUTBREAK OF COVID-19 WILL HAVE A FINANCIAL IMPACT ON COMPANY DURING H1, AS COMPANY SEES DISRUPTIONS IN DEMAND

* "WE WILL THEREFORE IMPLEMENT SHORT-TERM LAYOFFS WITHIN OUR NORDIC OPERATIONS SHORTLY