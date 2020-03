BRIEF-Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Provides Update On The Impact Of Novel Coronavirus On Phase 2 Clinical Trials In Cystic Fibrosis

March 25 (Reuters) - Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* ELOXX PHARMACEUTICALS PROVIDES UPDATE ON THE IMPACT OF NOVEL CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19) ON PHASE 2 CLINICAL TRIALS IN CYSTIC FIBROSIS

* ELOXX PHARMACEUTICALS INC - ENROLLMENT IN PHASE 2 CYSTIC FIBROSIS TRIALS HAS BEEN PAUSED TEMPORARILY IN RESPONSE TO COVID-19 PANDEMIC

* ELOXX PHARMA - COMMITTED TO COMPLETING ENROLLMENT IN PHASE 2 PROOF OF CONCEPT CLINICAL TRIAL PROGRAM & REPORTING TOP LINE DATA AS SOON AS FEASIBLE