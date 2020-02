BRIEF-Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Says Board Approved Leadership And Organizational Re-Alignment

Feb 26 (Reuters) - Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* ELOXX PHARMACEUTICALS INC - ON FEB 24, BOARD APPROVED A LEADERSHIP AND ORGANIZATIONAL RE-ALIGNMENT

* ELOXX PHARMACEUTICALS - ORGANIZATIONAL RE-ALIGNMENT WILL RESULT IN ELIMINATION OF 13 FULL-TIME POSITIONS

* ELOXX PHARMACEUTICALS - CHANGES AS A RESULT OF ORGANIZATIONAL RE-ALIGNMENT WILL TAKE PLACE EFFECTIVE MAR 1

* ELOXX PHARMACEUTICALS INC - AS A RESULT OF RE-ALIGNMENT, EXPECTS TO ACHIEVE ANNUAL COST SAVINGS OF ABOUT $4.9 MILLION

* ELOXX PHARMACEUTICALS- AS A RESULT OF RE-ALIGNMENT, EXPECTS TO INCUR ONE-TIME PRE-TAX CHARGE, CONSISTING OF EMPLOYEE SEPARATION COSTS OF ABOUT $1.7 MILLION