June 17 (Reuters) - Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* ENROLLMENT IN PHASE 2 CLINICAL TRIAL IN CYSTIC FIBROSIS HAS BEEN RESUMED IN ISRAEL AND EUROPE AFTER BEING PAUSED TEMPORARILY IN RESPONSE TO THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC

* ELOXX PHARMACEUTICALS INC - U.S. TRIAL REMAINS TEMPORARILY PAUSED DUE TO COVID-19 PANDEMIC Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: