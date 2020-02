BRIEF-Eloxx Strengthens Its Commitment To Cystic Fibrosis Through Reallocating Resources

Feb 26 (Reuters) - Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* ELOXX STRENGTHENS ITS COMMITMENT TO CYSTIC FIBROSIS THROUGH REALLOCATING RESOURCES

* ELOXX PHARMACEUTICALS INC - REITERATE TOPLINE DATA FROM PHASE 2 CYSTIC FIBROSIS CLINICAL TRIALS FOR ELX-02 EXPECTED IN H1 2020

* ELOXX PHARMACEUTICALS INC - GREGORY WILLIAMS APPOINTED CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER AND NEIL BELLOFF CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER

* ELOXX PHARMACEUTICALS INC - HEADCOUNT REALIGNMENT TO REDUCE OPERATING EXPENSES AND SIGNIFICANTLY EXTEND FUNDING OF OPERATIONS THROUGH END OF 2021

* ELOXX PHARMACEUTICALS - EXPECTS TO REPORT TOPLINE DATA FROM ITS PHASE 2 CYSTIC FIBROSIS CLINICAL TRIAL PROGRAM FOR ELX-02 DURING FIRST HALF OF 2020