BRIEF-ElringKlinger Adjusts Production Due To Coronavirus

March 23 (Reuters) - ELRINGKLINGER AG:

* ELRINGKLINGER ADJUSTS PRODUCTION DUE TO CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

* AMONG SITES PRIMARILY AFFECTED ARE THOSE IN EUROPE AND NORTH AMERICA, BUT ALSO PLANT IN INDIA AND THAT IN BRAZIL

* HAS DECIDED TO ADJUST GROUP PRODUCTION IN GERMANY IN LINE WITH REQUIREMENTS DIRECTLY AS OF TODAY (MARCH 23)

* AMONG SITES PRIMARILY AFFECTED ARE THOSE IN EUROPE AND NORTH AMERICA, BUT ALSO PLANT IN INDIA AND THAT IN BRAZIL

* PRODUCTION WILL EITHER BE SCALED DOWN - IN GERMANY, FOR EXAMPLE - OR HALTED TEMPORARILY

* PACKAGE OF MEASURES DOES NOT INCLUDE CHINESE PLANTS, WHICH HAVE RESUMED OPERATIONS FOLLOWING TEMPORARY CLOSURES

* SITES IN OTHER REGIONS OF WORLD, SUCH AS SOUTH AFRICA, WILL ALSO CONTINUE PRODUCTION WITHOUT BEING AFFECTED BY THESE MEASURES

* IT IS IMPOSSIBLE TO PREDICT DURATION OF PLANT CLOSURES BY MANUFACTURERS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)