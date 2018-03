March 27 (Reuters) - ElringKlinger AG:

* SAYS MAINTAINS STRONG GROWTH DURING FISCAL YEAR WITH KEY STRATEGIC MILESTONES

* SAYS FY REVENUE 1.664 BILLION EUR

* SAYS ‍SEES 2018 ORGANIC REVENUE GROWTH OF 2 TO 4 PERCENTAGE POINTS ABOVE MARKET GROWTH​

* SEES 2018 ‍EBIT MARGIN BEFORE PURCHASE PRICE ALLOCATION AROUND 9%​

* ‍IN MEDIUM TERM, GROUP WILL BE LOOKING TO ACHIEVE A STEP-BY-STEP IMPROVEMENT IN PROFITABILITY​