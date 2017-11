Nov 27 (Reuters) - ELRINGKLINGER AG:

* DGAP-NEWS: ELRINGKLINGER AND CHENGFEI INTEGRATION TECHNOLOGY CONCLUDE FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT ON JOINT VENTURE FOR BATTERY TECHNOLOGY

* ‍AGREEMENT INITIALLY RUNS FOR A PERIOD OF TEN YEARS UP TO DECEMBER 31, 2027​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)