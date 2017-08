July 14 (Reuters) - ELRINGKLINGER AG:

* ELRINGKLINGER COMPLETES SUCCESSFUL PLACEMENT OF SCHULDSCHEINDARLEHEN

* VOLUME OF EUR 200 MILLION WITH MATURITIES OF FIVE, SEVEN, AND TEN YEARS

* ‍PROCEEDS TO BE USED FOR GENERAL CORPORATE FINANCING, PARTICULARLY REFINANCING OF EXISTING GROUP LIABILITIES​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)