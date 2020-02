Feb 19 (Reuters) - Elringklinger AG:

* Q4 2019: REVENUE DOWN BY 2.8% TO EUR 419.9 MILLION,

* FY REVENUE UP BY 1.6% TO EUR 1,727 MILLION, ORGANICALLY BY 0.5%

* 2020 OUTLOOK TO BE PRESENTED WITH PUBLICATION OF ANNUAL REPORT AT END OF MARCH

* FY EBIT BEFORE PURCHASE PRICE ALLOCATION (PPA) AT EUR 63.2 MILLION, EBIT MARGIN BEFORE PPA AT 3.7