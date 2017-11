Nov 7 (Reuters) - ELRINGKLINGER AG:

* RECORDS STRONG REVENUE GROWTH IN THIRD QUARTER OF 2017

* ‍REVENUE AND EARNINGS GUIDANCE FOR 2017 CONFIRMED​

* ‍EBIT BEFORE PURCHASE PRICE ALLOCATION RISES BY EUR 2.2 MILLION OR 7% YOY TO EUR 34.8 MILLION IN Q3​

* ‍Q3 REVENUE IMPROVED BY 7.9% YEAR ON YEAR TO EUR 403.6 MILLION​

* ‍Q3 NET INCOME (AFTER NON-CONTROLLING INTERESTS) 16.1 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 19.0 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)