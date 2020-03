March 30 (Reuters) - Elringklinger AG:

* DIVIDEND SUSPENDED TO STRENGTHEN INTERNAL FINANCING

* REFRAINS FROM GIVING OUTLOOK AT PRESENT FOR CURRENT YEAR DUE TO STRONG DYNAMICS OF CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

* FY REVENUE UP BY 1.6% TO EUR 1,727 MILLION IN 2019 CONTRARY TO MARKET TREND

* MEASURES AIMED AT RAISING EFFICIENCY LEVELS LEAD TO MARKED IMPROVEMENT IN OPERATING FREE CASH FLOW; NET DEBT SCALED BACK