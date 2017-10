Oct 12 (Reuters) - Elsalys Biotech:

* ELSALYS BIOTECH ACQUIRES FROM JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS THE WORLDWIDE RIGHTS OF LEUKOTAC

* ‍ELSALYS BIOTECH SAYS HAS INITIATED DISCUSSION WITH EUROPEAN HEALTH AUTHORITIES AND WILL ENGAGE IN REGULATORY INTERACTIONS WITH FDA IN 2018​