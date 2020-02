Feb 27 (Reuters) - Elsight Ltd:

* ELSIGHT LTD - BUSINESS UPDATE AS A CONSEQUENCE OF COVID-19 VIRUS OUTBREAK

* ELSIGHT LTD - BOOKINGS AND REVENUE FROM INITIAL WEEKS OF 2020 HAVE NOT BEEN NEGATIVELY AFFECTED AS YET

* ELSIGHT LTD - ANTICIPATED THAT SOME REVENUE ORIGINALLY BUDGETED FOR H1 2020 IS EXPECTED TO SHIFT TO H2 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: