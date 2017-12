BRIEF-Elumeo Consolidates Broadcasting And Closes Down Unprofitable Business In The UK

Dec 18 (Reuters) - ELUMEO SE:

* DGAP-ADHOC: ELUMEO SE: ELUMEO SE CONSOLIDATES BROADCASTING AND CLOSES DOWN UNPROFITABLE BUSINESS IN THE UK

* TO CONTINUE OPERATION OF ECOMMERCE BUSINESS AND PROFITABLE PARTS OF TV BUSINESS IN UK BY JUWELO DEUTSCHLAND GMBH​

* ‍OTHER LOSS-MAKING PARTS OF UK SUBSIDIARY ROCKS & CO. UK LIMITED WILL BE CLOSED DOWN WITH EFFECT AS OF TODAY​

* ‍FORECASTS FOR LAST QUARTER AND FULL FINANCIAL YEAR 2017 STAY NONETHELESS VALID AND ARE NOT AFFECTED​