BRIEF-Elumeo FY Gross Profit Up At EUR 29.8 Mln

March 22 (Reuters) - ELUMEO SE:

* ‍GROUP REVENUE FROM CONTINUED OPERATIONS INCREASED BY 15.5% FROM EUR 59 MILLION IN 2016 TO EUR 68 MILLION IN 2017​

* FY TOTAL SEGMENT EBITDA IMPROVING BY 64.9% FROM EUR -3.8 MILLION IN 2016 TO EUR -0.3 MILLION IN 2017

* FY GROSS PROFIT INCREASED BY 11.9% AT EUR 29.8 MILLION

* OUTLOOK 2018: EXPECTS POSITIVE TOTAL SEGMENT EBITDA IN LOW SINGLE-DIGIT MILLION RANGE

* OUTLOOK 2018: EXPECT GROUP TO ACHIEVE SLIGHT REVENUE GROWTH AND AN IMPROVED GROSS PROFIT MARGIN