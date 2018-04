BRIEF-Elusys Therapeutics Awarded $25.2 Mln Delivery Order By U.S. Govt. For Anthim (Obiltoxaximab)

April 23 (Reuters) - Elusys Therapeutics Inc:

* ELUSYS THERAPEUTICS INC SAYS HAS BEEN AWARDED A $25.2 MILLION FOLLOW-ON DELIVERY ORDER BY U.S. GOVERNMENT FOR ANTHIM (OBILTOXAXIMAB)

* ELUSYS THERAPEUTICS - ANTHIM DELIVERY ORDER IS BY BIOMEDICAL ADVANCED RESEARCH & DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY, PART OF U.S. DEPARTMENT. OF HEALTH & HUMAN SERVICES

* ELUSYS THERAPEUTICS INC SAYS ANTHIM IS INDICATED IN ADULT AND PEDIATRIC PATIENTS FOR TREATMENT OF INHALATIONAL ANTHRAX

* ELUSYS THERAPEUTICS - THE $25.2 MILLION FOLLOW-ON DELIVERY ORDER FOR ANTHIM WILL INCREASE INVENTORY OF ANTHIM STORED IN THE STRATEGIC NATIONAL STOCKPILE Source text for Eikon: