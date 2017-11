Nov 2 (Reuters) - ELVE SA :

* SAYS TO REDUCE ITS SHARE CAPITAL BY EUR 0.8 MILLION REDUCING SHARE‘S NOMINAL VALUE TO EUR 0.71

* SAYS TO RETURN CAPITAL BY CASH PAYMENT OF EUR 0.25 PER SHARE Source text : bit.ly/2hx4KN8 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)