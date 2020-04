April 14 (Reuters) - Chromadex Corp:

* ELYSIUM HEALTH, INC. LOSES APPEAL OF PATENT CHALLENGE DECISION, UPHOLDING VALIDITY OF CHROMADEX INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY

* CHROMADEX- TRIAL REGARDING ELYSIUM’S BREACH OF CONTRACT,MISAPPROPRIATION OF TRADE SECRETS & BREACH OF FIDUCIARY DUTY FOR MAY 12 HAS BEEN VACATED Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: