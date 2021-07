BRIEF-EMA Advises Against Use Of COVID-19 Vaccine Janssen In People With History Of Capillary Leak Syndrome

July 9 (Reuters) -

* EMA: EMA ADVISES AGAINST USE OF COVID-19 VACCINE JANSSEN IN PEOPLE WITH HISTORY OF CAPILLARY LEAK SYNDROME:

* EMA SAYS COMMITTEE ALSO RECOMMENDED THAT CAPILLARY LEAK SYNDROME SHOULD BE ADDED TO THE PRODUCT INFORMATION AS A NEW SIDE EFFECT OF JANSSEN VACCINE

* EMA - COMMITTEE REVIEWED 3 CASES OF CAPILLARY LEAK SYNDROME IN PEOPLE WHO GOT COVID-19 VACCINE JANSSEN, WHICH OCCURRED WITHIN 2 DAYS OF VACCINATION

* EMA SAYS COMMITTEE ASKED JANSSEN FOR FURTHER INFORMATION ABOUT POSSIBLE MECHANISM FOR DEVELOPMENT OF CAPILLARY LEAK SYNDROME FOLLOWING VACCINATION