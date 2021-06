June 11 (Reuters) - European Medicines Agency:

* EMA SAYS VAXZEVRIA: EMA ADVISES AGAINST USE IN PEOPLE WITH HISTORY OF CAPILLARY LEAK SYNDROME

* EMA SAYS COMMITTEE ALSO CONCLUDED THAT CAPILLARY LEAK SYNDROME SHOULD BE ADDED TO THE PRODUCT INFORMATION AS A NEW SIDE EFFECT OF VAXZEVRIA VACCINE