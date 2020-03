March 27 (Reuters) - European Medicines Agency:

* ADVISES CONTINUED USE OF MEDICINES FOR HYPERTENSION, HEART OR KIDNEY DISEASE DURING COVID-19 PANDEMIC

* CURRENTLY NO EVIDENCE FROM CLINICAL/EPIDEMIOLOGICAL STUDIES THAT ESTABLISHES LINK BETWEEN ACE INHIBITORS OR ARBS AND WORSENING OF COVID-19

* SCIENTIFIC RESEARCH ONGOING TO UNDERSTAND SARS-COV-2, WHETHER ONGOING TREATMENT WITH MEDICINES SUCH AS ACE-INHIBITORS, ARBS COULD IMPACT PROGNOSIS Source text for Eikon: [ID: bit.ly/39pvxmO]