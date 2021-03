BRIEF-EMA Approves New Sites For AstraZeneca, Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccines

March 26 (Reuters) - European Medicines Agency (EMA):

* SAYS A NEW MANUFACTURING SITE HAS BEEN APPROVED FOR PRODUCTION OF ASTRAZENECA’S COVID-19 VACCINE ACTIVE SUBSTANCE

* SAYS A NEW SITE HAS ALSO BEEN APPROVED FOR THE PRODUCTION OF COMIRNATY, THE COVID-19 VACCINE DEVELOPED BY BIONTECH AND PFIZER

* SAYS HALIX SITE IS LOCATED IN LEIDEN, NETHERLANDS, WILL BRING TOTAL NUMBER OF MANUFACTURING SITES LICENSED FOR PRODUCTION OF ACTIVE SUBSTANCE OF VACCINE TO 4

* SAYS CHMP GAVE POSITIVE OPINION TO ALLOW TRANSPORTATION, STORAGE OF VIALS OF COMIRNATY AT -25 TO -15˚C FOR ONE-OFF PERIOD OF 2 WEEKS