BRIEF-EMA Cautions Again On Chloroquine/Hydroxychloroquine Use In COVID Patients

May 29 (Reuters) - European Medicines Agency (EMA):

* REMINDING HEALTHCARE PROFESSIONALS TO CLOSELY MONITOR PATIENTS WITH COVID-19 WHO ARE RECEIVING CHLOROQUINE OR HYDROXYCHLOROQUINE

* BENEFICIAL EFFECTS OF BOTH CHLOROQUINE AND HYDROXYCHLOROQUINE IN COVID-19 PATIENT POPULATION ARE NOT ESTABLISHED

* SEVERAL OBSERVATIONAL STUDIES IN COVID-19 REPORTED THAT CHLOROQUINE AND HYDROXYCHLOROQUINE ASSOCIATED WITH INCREASED RISK OF HEART PROBLEMS

* REITERTATES WHILE FURTHER ANALYSES ARE BEING CARRIED OUT, CHLOROQUINE AND HYDROXYCHLOROQUINE SHOULD ONLY BE USED IN CLINICAL TRIALS OF COVID-19

* REITERTATES CHLOROQUINE AND HYDROXYCHLOROQUINE CAN BE USED IN NATIONAL EMERGENCY USE PROGRAMMES IN HOSPITALISED PATIENTS UNDER CLOSE SUPERVISION