BRIEF-EMA Commissions Independent Research On Real-World Monitoring Of COVID-19 Vaccines

May 27 (Reuters) - European Medicines Agency (EMA):

* COMMISSIONS INDEPENDENT RESEARCH TO PREPARE FOR REAL-WORLD MONITORING OF COVID-19 VACCINES

* ONCE ON MARKET, APPROVED COVID-19 VACCINES WILL BE MONITORED CLOSELY, BY AGENCY AND ITS PHARMACOVIGILANCE RISK ASSESSMENT COMMITTEE

* COMMISSIONED RESEARCH TO ALSO IDENTIFY POSSIBLE ADVERSE EVENTS OF INTEREST THAT MIGHT NEED EXTRA CONSIDERATION IN COVID-19 VACCINES MONITORING

* FIRST DELIVERABLES OF COMMISSIONED RESEARCH ARE PLANNED FOR AUGUST 2020 WITH A FINAL DELIVERY BY END OF YEAR Source text: (bit.ly/36x5YQV)