BRIEF-EMA Continues Review Of AstraZeneca Vaccine And Very Rare Cases Of Unusual Blood Clots

March 31 (Reuters) - European Medicines Agency:

* EMA SAYS ASTRAZENECA COVID-19 VACCINE: REVIEW OF VERY RARE CASES OF UNUSUAL BLOOD CLOTS CONTINUES

* EMA-REVIEW HAS NOT IDENTIFIED ANY SPECIFIC RISK FACTORS, SUCH AS AGE, GENDER OR A PREVIOUS MEDICAL HISTORY OF CLOTTING DISORDERS, FOR VERY RARE EVENTS

* EMA, ON REVIEW OF RARE CASES OF UNUSUAL BLOOD CLOTS, SAYS CAUSAL LINK WITH VACCINE NOT PROVEN, BUT IS POSSIBLE AND FURTHER ANALYSIS IS CONTINUING