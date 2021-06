BRIEF-EMA Continues To Assess Reports Of Myocarditis, Pericarditis After COVID-19 Vaccination

June 11 (Reuters) - European Medicines Agency:

* EMA SAYS COVID-19 VACCINES: UPDATE ON ONGOING EVALUATION OF MYOCARDITIS AND PERICARDITIS

* EMA SAYS CONTINUING ASSESSMENT OF REPORTS OF MYOCARDITIS, PERICARDITIS IN A SMALL NUMBER OF PEOPLE FOLLOWING VACCINATION WITH COVID-19 VACCINES

* EMA SAYS PRAC STARTED REVIEW IN APRIL FOLLOWING CASES OF MYOCARDITIS AFTER VACCINATION WITH COMIRNATY IN ISRAEL; MOST CASES MILD, RESOLVED WITHIN FEW DAYS

* EMA SAYS PRAC ENCOURAGES ALL HEALTHCARE PROFESSIONALS TO REPORT ANY CASES OF MYOCARDITIS OR PERICARDITIS & OTHER ADVERSE EVENTS IN PEOPLE HAVING COVID-19 VACCINES

* EMA SAYS DEPENDING ON SOURCE, INCIDENCE OF MYOCARDITIS AND PERICARDITIS IN EEA RANGES FROM 1 TO 10 IN 100,000 PEOPLE PER YEAR

* EMA SAYS RARE CASES OF MYOCARDITIS, PERICARDITIS ALSO CONSIDERED BY EMA’S HUMAN MEDICINES COMMITTEE WHEN EVALUATING USE OF COMIRNATY IN CHILDREN

* EMA SAYS FOR COMIRNATY, COVID-19 VACCINE MODERNA, PRAC REVIEWING CASES OF MYOCARDITIS, PERICARDITIS IN CONTEXT OF SAFETY SIGNAL, UNDER ACCELERATED TIMETABLE FINALISATION EXPECTED IN JULY

* EMA SAYS FOR VAXZEVRIA AND COVID-19 VACCINE JANSSEN, PRAC IS REVIEWING CASES IN CONTEXT OF VACCINES' MONTHLY SUMMARY SAFETY REPORTS