BRIEF-EMA Endorses Bolstering Pfizer Vaccine Manufacturing Site In Belgium

June 1 (Reuters) - European Medicines Agency (EMA):

* SAYS ADDITIONAL MANUFACTURING CAPACITY FOR BIONTECH/PFIZER’S COVID-19 VACCINE

* SAYS RECOMMENDED THE APPROVAL OF ADDITIONAL MANUFACTURING AND FILLING LINES AT PFIZER’S VACCINE MANUFACTURING SITE IN PUURS, BELGIUM

* SAYS RECOMMENDATION BY CHMP EXPECTED TO HAVE SIGNIFICANT AND IMMEDIATE IMPACT ON SUPPLY OF COMIRNATY IN EUROPEAN UNION

* SAYS DECISION REAFFIRMS THAT THE PUURS FACILITY IS CAPABLE OF CONSISTENTLY PRODUCING HIGH-QUALITY VACCINES