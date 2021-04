BRIEF-EMA Finds Possible Link Between Janssen Vaccine and Rare Cases Of Unusual Blood Clots

April 20 (Reuters) - European Medicines Agency:

* EMA SAYS COVID-19 VACCINE JANSSEN: EMA FINDS POSSIBLE LINK TO VERY RARE CASES OF UNUSUAL BLOOD CLOTS WITH LOW BLOOD PLATELETS

* EMA ON JANSSEN VACCINE SAYS CONFIRMS OVERALL BENEFIT-RISK REMAINS POSITIVE

* EMA, ON JANSSEN VACCINE, SAYS PRAC NOTED BLOOD CLOTS OCCURRED MOSTLY AT UNUSUAL SITES SUCH AS IN VEINS IN BRAIN AND ABDOMEN AND IN ARTERIES

* EMA SAYS CASES REVIEWED FOR COVID-19 VACCINE JANSSEN WERE VERY SIMILAR TO CASES THAT OCCURRED WITH COVID-19 VACCINE DEVELOPED BY ASTRAZENECA, VAXZEVRIA

* EMA ON JANSSEN VACCINE LINK TO BLOOD CLOTS SAYS ALL CASES OCCURRED IN PEOPLE UNDER 60 YEARS OF AGE WITHIN THREE WEEKS AFTER VACCINATION, MAJORITY IN WOMEN Source text: (bit.ly/2P5rV5j) Further company coverage: