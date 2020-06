BRIEF-EMA Gets Application For CMA Of Remdesivir

June 8 (Reuters) - Gilead Sciences Inc:

* EMA RECEIVES APPLICATION FOR CONDITIONAL AUTHORISATION OF FIRST COVID-19 TREATMENT IN THE EU

* EMA - RECEIVED APPLICATION FOR CMA OF ANTIVIRAL MEDICINE REMDESIVIR FOR THE TREATMENT OF COVID-19 AND FORMALLY STARTED ITS EVALUATION

* EMA - ASSESSMENT OF THE BENEFITS AND RISKS OF REMDESIVIR IS BEING PERFORMED UNDER A REDUCED TIMELINE

* EMA - ASSESSMENT OF BENEFITS AND RISKS OF REMDESIVIR BEING PERFORMED UNDER REDUCED TIMELINE AND OPINION COULD BE ISSUED WITHIN WEEKS

* EMA - IF REMDESIVIR BENEFITS OUTWEIGH RISKS IN COVID-19 TREATMENT, EMA TO LIAISE WITH EUROPEAN COMMISSION TO SUPPORT FAST-TRACKING OF DECISION-MAKING

* EMA - IF REMDESIVIR BENEFITS OUTWEIGH RISKS IN TREATMENT, EMA TO LIAISE FOR GRANTING OF MARKETING AUTHORISATION BY EUROPEAN COMMISSION VALID IN ALL EU1AND EEA MEMBER STATES