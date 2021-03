March 2 (Reuters) - European Medicines Agency (EMA):

* SAYS EMA AND HEALTH CANADA PUBLISH CLINICAL DATA USED TO SUPPORT THEIR AUTHORISATIONS OF MODERNA COVID-19 VACCINE

* SAYS WITH PUBLICATION OF DATA PACKAGE FOR MODERNA’S COVID-19 VACCINE, WE ARE PUBLISHING CLINICAL REPORTS THAT WE ASSESSED

* SAYS THE CLINICAL DATA FOR THE PFIZER-BIONTECH COVID-19 VACCINE IS EXPECTED TO BE PUBLISHED SHORTLY Source text : (bit.ly/3r5srhk)