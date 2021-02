BRIEF-EMA Issues Advice On Use Of REGN-COV2 Antibody Combination

Feb 26 (Reuters) - EMA:

* EMA SAYS ISSUES ADVICE ON USE OF REGN-COV2 ANTIBODY COMBINATION (CASIRIVIMAB / IMDEVIMAB)

* EMA SAYS THE MEDICINE IS GIVEN BY INFUSION (DRIP) INTO A VEIN AND THE PROPOSED CONDITIONS OF USE ARE AVAILABLE

* EMA SAYS CONCLUDED COMBINATION ALSO KNOWN AS REGN-COV2 CAN BE USED FOR TREATMENT OF CONFIRMED COVID-19 IN PATIENTS WHO DO NOT REQUIRE SUPPLEMENTAL OXYGEN

* EMA SAYS IN PARALLEL, A ROLLING REVIEW OF THE COMBINATION OF ANTIBODIES CASIRIVIMAB AND IMDEVIMAB, WHICH STARTED ON 1ST FEBRUARY, IS CURRENTLY ONGOING

* EMA SAYS CONCLUDED COMBINATION ALSO KNOWN AS REGN-COV2 CAN BE USED FOR TREATMENT OF CONFIRMED COVID-19 IN PATIENTS AT HIGH RISK OF PROGRESSING TO SEVERE COVID-19

* EMA, ON REGN-COV2, SAYS ON SAFETY, MOST SIDE EFFECTS REPORTED MILD OR MODERATE, BUT REACTIONS RELATED TO INFUSION HAVE BEEN SEEN, SHOULD BE MONITORED