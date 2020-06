June 30 (Reuters) - European Medicines Agency:

* EMA - EMA AND KOREAN MINISTRY OF FOOD AND DRUG SAFETY TO SHARE CONFIDENTIAL COVID-19 INFORMATION

* EMA - AGREEMENT WITH MFDS ALLOWS THEM TO SHARE CONFIDENTIAL INFORMATION ON MEDICINES INTENDED FOR TREATMENT, DIAGNOSIS, OR PREVENTION OF COVID-19