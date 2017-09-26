FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-EMA paediatric committee agrees to Albireo's A4250 pediatric investigation plan
Sections
Featured
After massive quakes, millions in Mexico turn to early warning app
Technology
After massive quakes, millions in Mexico turn to early warning app
PayPal’s future rests on striking quadruple whammy
Breakingviews
PayPal’s future rests on striking quadruple whammy
Nursing shortage strains U.S. hospitals
Nursing shortage strains U.S. hospitals
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 26, 2017 / 12:28 PM / 24 days ago

BRIEF-EMA paediatric committee agrees to Albireo's A4250 pediatric investigation plan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 26 (Reuters) - Albireo Pharma Inc:

* EMA’s paediatric committee agrees to Albireo’s a4250 pediatric investigation plan

* Albireo Pharma - ‍completion of pip would provide an additional two years of market exclusivity​

* Albireo Pharma - ‍plan to initiate our previously announced phase 3 trial of A4250 by year end​

* Albireo Pharma - pdco of EMA agreed to pediatric investigation plan for lead product candidate a4250 in patients with pfic

* Albireo Pharma Inc - ‍completion of agreed pip would provide an additional two years of market exclusivity in EU, making a total of 12 years​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.