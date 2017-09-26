BRIEF-EMA paediatric committee agrees to Albireo's A4250 pediatric investigation plan

Sept 26 (Reuters) - Albireo Pharma Inc:
* EMA’s paediatric committee agrees to Albireo’s a4250 pediatric investigation plan
* Albireo Pharma - completion of pip would provide an additional two years of market exclusivity
* Albireo Pharma - plan to initiate our previously announced phase 3 trial of A4250 by year end
* Albireo Pharma - pdco of EMA agreed to pediatric investigation plan for lead product candidate a4250 in patients with pfic
* Albireo Pharma Inc - completion of agreed pip would provide an additional two years of market exclusivity in EU, making a total of 12 years Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: