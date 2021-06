BRIEF-EMA Panel Approves New Manufacturing Site For Janssen COVID-19 Vaccine

June 25 (Reuters) - European Medicines Agency:

* EMA: ADDITIONAL MANUFACTURING SITE FOR COVID-19 VACCINE JANSSEN: 25/06/2021

* EMA SAYS THIS RECOMMENDATION DOES NOT REQUIRE A EUROPEAN COMMISSION DECISION AND THE SITE CAN BECOME OPERATIONAL IMMEDIATELY

* EMA SAYS SITE, LOCATED IN ANAGNI, ITALY, IS OPERATED BY CATALENT ANAGNI SRL. THE SITE WILL PERFORM FINISHED PRODUCT MANUFACTURING

* EMA SAYS THE SITE, LOCATED IN ANAGNI, ITALY, IS OPERATED BY CATALENT ANAGNI SRL. THE SITE WILL PERFORM FINISHED PRODUCT MANUFACTURING

* EMA SAYS SITE IS EXPECTED TO SUPPORT THE CONTINUED SUPPLY OF COVID-19 VACCINE JANSSEN IN THE EUROPEAN UNION