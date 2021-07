July 9 (Reuters) - European Medicines Agency:

* RECOMMENDING LISTING MYOCARDITIS AND PERICARDITIS AS NEW SIDE EFFECTS IN THE PRODUCT INFORMATION FOR PFIZER, MODERNA VACCINES

* ON ASTRAZENECA COVID VACCINE: WARNING FOR GUILLAIN-BARRE SYNDROME

* ON ASTRAZENECA COVID VACCINE: SAFETY COMMITTEE RECOMMENDS ADDING WARNING FOR GUILLAIN-BARRE SYNDROME Further company coverage: