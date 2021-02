BRIEF-EMA Pilots COVID-19 Assessments Collaboration With Non-EU Regulators

Feb 4 (Reuters) - European Medicines Agency (EMA):

* EMA COVID-19 ASSESSMENTS ‘OPEN’ TO NON-EU REGULATORS

* PILOTING A NEW ‘OPEN’ INITIATIVE TO INCREASE INTERNATIONAL COLLABORATION ON THE EVALUATION OF COVID-19 VACCINES AND THERAPEUTICS

* PILOT STARTED IN DECEMBER 2020

* REGULATORS FROM AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN, SWITZERLAND AND THE WORLD HEALTH ORGANIZATION (WHO) ARE PARTICIPATING IN THE PILOT

* COLLABORATION ALLOWS SHARING OF SCIENTIFIC EXPERTISE DURING THE EVALUATION OF COVID-19 VACCINES AND THERAPEUTICS Source text : (bit.ly/3awkJWC)