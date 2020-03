March 13 (Reuters) -

* EMA - PROVIDES FULL FEE WAIVERS FOR SCIENTIFIC ADVICE APPLICATIONS FROM DEVELOPERS OF POTENTIAL THERAPEUTICS OR VACCINES AGAINST CORONAVIRUS DISEASE

* EMA - IN FIRST ROUND OF TALKS RELATED TO COVID 19, EMA CAN PROVIDE PRELIMINARY INFORMAL COMMENTS AND FEEDBACK ON THE DEVELOPMENT Source text: (bit.ly/2wWVpsp)