June 29 (Reuters) - EU Medicines Agency:

* EMA RECOMMENDATIONS FOR JUNE 2018

* EMA RECOMMENDS APPROVAL OF NOVARTIS GENE-BASED CELL THERAPY KYMRIAH

* EMA RECOMMENDS APPROVAL OF BAXALTA’ INNOVATIONS’ DRUG FOR VON WILLEBRAND DISEASE VONICOG ALFA

* EU MEDICINES AGENCY RECOMMENDS APPROVAL OF ULTRAGENYX DRUG FOR TREATMENT OF SLY SYNDROME

* EU MEDICINES AGENCY RECOMMENDS APPROVAL OF GILEAD SCIENCES' CAR-T TREATMENT FOR ADVANCED NON-HODGKIN LYMPHOMA YESCARTA