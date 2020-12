BRIEF-EMA Recommends Change To Product Information For Remdesivir

Dec 11 (Reuters) - European Medicines Agency:

* EMA- COMMITTEE RECOMMENDED GRANTING CONDITIONAL MARKETING AUTHORISATION FOR ENHERTU FOR TREATMENT OF METASTATIC HER2-POSITIVE BREAST CANCER.

* EMA SAYS RUKOBIA (FOSTEMSAVIR) RECEIVED A POSITIVE OPINION FOR THE TREATMENT OF MULTIDRUG RESISTANT HIV-1 INFECTION

* EMA-COMMITTEE RECOMMENDS GRANTING MARKETING AUTHORISATION UNDER EXCEPTIONAL CIRCUMSTANCES FOR LUMOXITI FOR RELAPSED OR REFRACTORY HAIRY CELL LEUKAEMIA

* EMA - CHMP ADOPTED POSITIVE OPINION RECOMMENDING CHANGE TO PRODUCT INFORMATION FOR REMDESIVIR TO PROVIDE CLEARER INSTRUCTIONS FOR COVID-19 PATIENTS

* EMA-CHANGE TO REMDESIVIR COVID-19 INFO NOW ADDS THAT PATIENTS COULD NEED LOW- OR HIGH-FLOW OXYGEN/OTHER NON-INVASIVE VENTILATION AT START OF TREATMENT