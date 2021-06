BRIEF-EMA Recommends Change To Product Information For Remdesivir To Include Sinus Bradycardia As Adverse Reaction

June 11 (Reuters) - European Medicines Agency:

* EMA SAYS PRAC RECOMMENDED CHANGE TO PRODUCT INFORMATION FOR REMDESIVIR TO INCLUDE SINUS BRADYCARDIA AS ADVERSE REACTION OF UNKNOWN FREQUENCY FOR MEDICINE

* EMA SAYS PRAC CONCLUDED THAT A CAUSAL RELATIONSHIP BETWEEN USE OF REMDESIVIR AND ADVERSE EVENT OF BRADYCARDIA IS AT LEAST A REASONABLE POSSIBILITY

* EMA SAYS DHPC IS INTENDED TO INFORM HEALTHCARE PROFESSIONALS ABOUT OUTCOME OF A SIGNAL PROCEDURE AND NEW RECOMMENDATIONS FOR USE OF XELJANZ

* EMA SAYS PRAC ADVISING XELJANZ BE USED IN PATIENTS OVER 65 YRS, CURRENT/PAST SMOKERS, OTHER CARDIOVASCULAR RISK FACTORS IF NO SUITABLE ALTERNATIVE AVAILABLE